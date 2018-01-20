Baker Mayfield to Miami Talk

There have been many rumors around saying that there is a possibility that Baker Mayfield will be available at pick #11 and then be selected by our Miami Dolphins. In all honesty I don't know how I would feel about that. This whole thing with the Cutler experiment has had me reluctant to want a new quarterback and I honestly just want Ryan Tannehill back. Adam Gase has made lots of coaching staff changes on the offensive side of the ball and the real question is now if Gase is setting up this offense for Tannehill, Mayfield, or any other quarterback.





Ryan has been our quarterback for years now and the Dolphins have stuck with him because of his potential and now he is starting to show that potential on the field and you're going to bring in another quarterback who can easily take his job? Not to mention and just sit there with the large contract Tannehill has. Ryan doesn't deserve to be a backup and neither does Mayfield and since you have so much money invested in Tannehill stick with him and pick up an offensive lineman to help protect your recently injured quarterback. If the Dolphins draft Mayfield and don't start him immediately that would hurt the career of a young quarterback with so much talent and would be a shame for the Miami Dolphins.





