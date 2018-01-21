Coaching Staff Changes

Just like every NFL team, unless your one of the 4 teams still playing in the conference games, the Miami Dolphins are shaking things up on their coaching staff. Adam Gase decided to reassign Clyde Christensen (Offensive Coordinator,) and part ways with Danny Barrett (Running Backs Coach,) Terrell Williams (Defensive Line Coach,) and Lou Anarumo (Defensive Backs Coach.) Gase felt he needed to make changes because those positions needed a fresh voice to coach up those players at their positions due to not performing-developing properly.





These changes don't surprise me much. Think about it the defensive line has been considered the most talented on the team’s defensive side of the ball but as a whole, the unit has underachieved. Gase replaced Williams with Kris Kocurek, who came from the Detroit Lions with a reputation as a guy getting the most out of his defensive lines. He coached Ndamukong Suh when he first came into the league and the Lions defensive line has been very good over the years. So Kocurek should be what the Dolphins need someone to get the most out of this group. The defensive line should be better period. I'm not buying into this playing from behind and not having a lead to see what the line can do. They should dominate from the first snap of the game on.

Anarumo is a holdover from Joe Philbins staff and the secondary been very consistent. They play well for a few games then have inconsistent play or bad break downs. Xavien Howard played very well the last month of the season and Reshad Jones played good coming off a season ending shoulder injury, but the rest of the group was inconsistent. It didn't help that they couldn't get anything out of Byron Maxwell and they ended up cutting him. Hopefully a new coach will get this group to play better.

The surprise was letting running back coach Danny Barrett go, but when you look back it's not a big surprise. Yes, Kenyan Drake had a breakout 2nd half of the season after the Dolphins traded Jay Ajayi, but Gase did call out the Dolphins offense early in the season. He referred the group as garbage and players not putting in the time. Ajayi being sent that message loud and clear. Perhaps it was a reflection on Barrett not getting him to put in the time? I don't know, but when the best player on offense from a year ago is traded obviously things went on behind the scenes we don't know about. It was clear Ajayi was a problem in the locker room and with Gase so he decides to get rid of the position coach as well. In comes Eric Studesville from Denver where he coaches for the past decade and worked closely with Gase. He has a very good reputation with his work with the Denver running backs during his time so hopefully the group gets better with his tutelage.