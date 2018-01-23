Dolphins Cancer Challenge Announced for Feb 10, 2018





This marks the eighth edition of the popular community event that raises funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The DCC donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester.





DCC VIII weekend will commence with the Kickoff Party on Friday, Feb. 9 , followed by the DCC signature event on Saturday Feb. 10 that will include five bike routes through South Florida, a run/walk 5K and a finish line celebration concert by the Goo Goo Dolls with Big Head Todd and The Monsters – extending the opportunity for cancer fighters to be of all ages and all capabilities.





DCC VIII will spotlight survivors – their resiliency and path to overcome the obstacles cancer presents in their journey. The Survivor Program presented by the Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation will share the stories of #CancerFighters, those on the front line who galvanize our efforts at the DCC. Survivors within the program receive a Living Proof arm sleeve and distinguished-shirt, and will be able to partake in a number of events year round, including the Dolphins Crucial Catch campaign, photo series and Survivor Breakfast.





