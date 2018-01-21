DolphinsTalk.com Daily for Monday, Jan 22nd: More Jarvis Landry News & Dolphins Media Coverage

(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )













On today's show we talk about more news coming from Jarvis Landry and his agent as they now are taking shots at Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. We talk about the Dolphins changing some titles and responsibilities of a few assistant coaches on their staff. Is Adam Gase working too many hours and burning himself out? And we end with some talk of the Miami Dolphins reporters and who you can trust and who you can't.