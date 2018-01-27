DolphinsTalk.com Daily for Sat, Jan 27th: Tannehill in 2018, Senior Bowl Talk, and more Landry News

(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )





















On today's show we talk about Ryan Tannehill heading into the 2018 season and how this is a Make or Break year for him. Why the fate of so many people are riding on how Ryan plays in 2018. We break it all down and tell you why there are no more excuses for Ryan in 2018. We also talk about the Senior Bowl which is taking place today. And we close out the show with the latest on Jarvis Landry and the Dolphins contract talks. Landry did various interviews with the NFL Network and ESPN in recent days and we break down what he said and is Landry just putting on a good face or has there been progress made with these contract talks? We give you the very latest.