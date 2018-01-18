DolphinsTalk.com Daily for Thurs, Jan 18th: The Jarvis Landry Contract Negotiations

(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )

























Today we go in depth on the Jarvis Landry contract negotiations with the Dolphins and how both sides have royally screwed this up so far. Why Landry and his agent are wrong for how they are handling this and why the Miami Dolphins front office is also screwing this up. Is one side more to blame than the other? Will the war of words stop? Is there too much bad blood at this point for each side to come to a deal? Tune in and listen and find out.