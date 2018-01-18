DolphinsTalk.com Daily for Thurs, Jan 18th: The Jarvis Landry Contract Negotiations

Today we go in depth on the Jarvis Landry contract negotiations with the Dolphins and how both sides have royally screwed this up so far. Why Landry and his agent are wrong for how they are handling this and why the Miami Dolphins front office is also screwing this up. Is one side more to blame than the other? Will the war of words stop? Is there too much bad blood at this point for each side to come to a deal? Tune in and listen and find out.
That's a passionate fan's podcast right there! This is why you guys are my go-to spot for Dolphins news these days. That podcast was right on and I loved the passion behind it. Stupid organization. Stupid player and agent.ReplyDelete