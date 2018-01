DolphinsTalk.com Daily for Thurs, Jan 18th: The Jarvis Landry Contract Negotiations

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald is reporting the Miami Dolphins have hired recently fired Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as their new Offensive Coordinator. Clyde Christensen who was the Dolphins offensive coordinator will stay on with the Dolphins in a different role yet to be determined. It is also being reported that Adam Gase will continue to call plays for the offense.Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase will continue to call the offensive plays. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 4, 2018 As we spoke about yesterday on the, Loggains has been an offensive coordinator for 4 years in the NFL. Two years with the Titans and 2 years with the Bears. The highest his offense has been ranked is 15th which was in 2016 with the Bears.This is not a move to get worked up over though as with Adam Gase still calling plays Loggains role isn't what it was in Tennessee and Chicago. The offense is still Adam Gase's baby and this…