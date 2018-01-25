DolphinsTalk.com Daily for Thurs, Jan 25th; Landry & Dolphins Relationship Continues to Deteriorate. We Have All the Latest Details
On today's show we talk about how the Jarvis Landry situation with the Miami Dolphins continues to get worse by the day. New reports out that Landry is telling friends and associates that he doesn't see himself signing a long-term deal in Miami. How Landry's inner-circle has come to terms with the fact he will be playing elsewhere in Miami. Plus we talk about what really set Landry off and why this situation has gotten progressively worse over the last week. We also talk about why the Transition Tag isn't in play for the Dolphins to use on Landry. We also get into the Baltimore Sun report of the Ravens and Dolphins were discussing a Landry trade during the season and why it went bad. Plus, we at DolphinsTalk.com got a little scoop from a source off the record at what position the Miami Dolphins will NOT use the #11 draft pick on in this April's draft.
Gase, by shipping Landry to another team you getting yourself to be fired sooner than you think .
Looks like Gase was hired to dismantle the dolphins and ship the best players to other teams . Finding another receiver like Landry will take few years specially with the 3 stooges who are in charge of the drafting.
Ross wake up and get hold of your team . This Kid you hired is not Don Shula and never will be .