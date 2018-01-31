DolphinsTalk.com Daily for Wed, Jan 31st: Fins Hire new Secondary Coach & Cam Wake Turns 36 and What it Means for the Defensive Line
On today's show we talk about the Dolphins hiring Tony Oden as their new Defensive Backs coach. We talk about Oden's background and where he has been in his coaching career and talk about what he is working with now with this Dolphins secondary and what is the outlook for Miami's cornerbacks and safeties. We also talk about Cam Wake who turned 36 years old on Tuesday and how much more he has left in the tank. What does he bring to the table for this Dolphins defensive line in 2018 and what does Miami have overall on the defensive line heading into next year. We break it down in depth. Plus, we close the show with a brief talk about the Tom Brady controversy with his children and the radio host.
Love this show! Wake is amazing hope he continues to play well for usReplyDelete
I love Wake but wouldn't be surprised if Miami moved on and used that money elsewhereReplyDelete