I'm Cool With Jay Ajayi Not Being Cool With Miami

On Today's show we talk about the breaking news that Adam Gase is on the verge of adding Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to the coaching staff. Will Loggains be the new Offensive coordinator? Will he be a consultant? What does this mean for Clyde Christensen? We break it all down. Plus we talk about why Jarvis Landry was ejected from Sunday's game vs the Bills and we get into whether Miami should feel they have a starter in Jesse Davis on the offensive line in 2018.