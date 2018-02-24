AUDIO: Boomer Esiason Thinks Miami Might Make a Play for Kirk Cousins

On his highly rated WFAN Morning Radio show this past Friday, Feb 23rd Boomer Esiason stated he believes that Mike Tannenbaum and the Miami Dolphins are currently moving money around to make a big splash move and sign Kirk Cousins. He believes Tannenbaum's history of always wanting to make a "splash" move, as well as Florida's no state income tax, and the Dolphins desperate search to upgrade the QB position makes the Dolphins a Sleeper team in the Kirk Cousins Sweepstakes and the team to keep an eye on. Listen to the audio below.
Boomer never was all that sharp.ReplyDelete