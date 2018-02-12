Dolphins Draft: Beware of the Round One Quarterback Smoke Screen Talk





The 2017-18 NFL season has ended, free agency is a month away, and the draft is only 74 days away but that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming who their team is going to sign in March or draft in April. The Dolphins fan base early on already have their wish list of players they hope Miami to draft at 11th overall, from Florida State Safety Derwin James to Oklahoma Quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Dolphins front office brass has already stated that they intend to go into this offseason and evaluate each position, addressing any holes on their roster - so they can take the “Best Player Available” at the 11th overall selection in the first round of the draft and of course, this has gotten a lot of Dolfans hopes up that Miami may take one of the top Quarterbacks at eleven if any fall to them at that pick and the Dolphins haven’t done or said anything to squash those hopes.













Now, this is where I do that for them - I believe Miami is doing this for a reason, they want you to believe they are seriously considering a Quarterback at their pick because they want Arizona, LA Chargers, Buffalo, New Orleans and Jacksonville to think they are seriously considering it so one of those teams either trade up ahead of them to take a Quarterback pushing another top prospect (Guard Quenton Nelson, Linebacker Roquan Smith, Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley if Jarvis Landry signs elsewhere…) down to them at their pick who wouldn’t be there or they could trade down with one of those teams and can acquire more picks in the process.





I believe Miami is interested in taking a Quarterback in this year’s draft but not with their first pick, they are fully committed to Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and as Head Coach Adam Gase has shown with has blind loyalty to Jay Cutler this past season that commitment is strong but at least with Tannehill that commitment is warranted – at least for another season. The Dolphins will have options at Quarterback after round one - such as Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph (Round Two), Washington State’s Luke Falk and Western Kentucky’s Mike White (Round 3 or 4), and Memphis Quarterback Riley Ferguson (Round 5 or 6).



