Dolphins Quarterback Speculation from Tyrod to Mayfield

From the little time he was on the field, Baker Mayfield played a very good game at the Senior Bowl. Mayfield's mobility is a key attribute that the Dolphins need especially if we cannot fix the offensive line problems in the draft or free agency. Gase did do well with Ryan Tannehill in the one year that they've had together before the injury, but he didn't do so well with an older QB in Jay Cutler or Matt Moore. So, drafting Mayfield to have him sit behind Tannehill for a year and have Gase groom him into the quarterback he wants him to be could be a very good thing. Although, if Mayfield must play right away there is some risk there with the pick as playing a rookie quarterback quickly always has some risk.

On to the possibility of Tyrod Taylor suiting up in a Dolphins uniform, I'm going to give it to you straight and I believe the idea is outrageous. With all the teams who are desperate for a quarterback right now one would think one of those teams would make a play for Tyrod to be a starting quarterback for them. Would Tyrod turn down a potential chance to start in Arizona, Denver, or New York to hold a clipboard for Ryan Tannehill? I’m not so sure to be honest. The Dolphins do know Taylor well seeing him twice a year for a few years now and that could give them an advantage into turning him into the quarterback they want him to be, but I am skeptical of this actually happening.