DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Feb 12th: Fins Insider Brandon Howard From SportsTalkFlorida Joins the Podcast to the Miami Dolphins Offseason Plans
We are joined today by Miami Dolphins Insider Brandon Howard from SportsTalk Florida to pick his brain on the Miami Dolphins and what direction they will go with this offseason. We get his thoughts on if he believes Jarvis Landry will be back or not and if Miami will look to draft a QB in Round 1. Plus he gives us his thoughts on Kenyan Drake and Miami's running back position and some draft prospects he likes this year that might be a good fit for Miami to fill various openings on this roster. We also go over all the latest Dolphins news from the hiring or Renaldo Hill and this past weekends Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
