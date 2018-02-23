DT Daily for Fri, Feb 23rd: Vontae Davis Visits with Fins, Suh's Contract Issues, and Thoughts on Jonathan Martin News
Lots of news on this Friday. Vontae Davis who is on the open market visited with the Miami Dolphins today. We tell you what may be going on here with Vontae and Miami. Also, we talk about the rumblings of Ndamukong Suh and his future in Miami. Could he be cut, traded, or asked to take a pay cut? We go over every option and what it would mean to Miami's cap. We talk Landry and the latest there. Plus we dive into the details of the Jonathan Martin news that broke today and everything behind that.
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
Stitcher: CLICK HERE
You can also find the show on TuneIn and GooglePlay
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
Comments
Post a Comment