DT Daily for Mon, Feb 5th: Kirk Cousins to Miami Talk & Jay Ajayi's Cheap Shot at Adam Gase

On today's show we talk about the reports that are out there that the Miami Dolphins are a possible landing spot for Kirk Cousins when he becomes a free agent. We shot down the silly notion that Miami would possibly make a play for him and call out some reporters and national outlets who keep talking about this like it will really happen. Also on today's show we talk with Antwan Staley Miami Dolphins reporter for USA Today who talks about his new Miami Dolphins podcast that is coming out this week, as well as some hot topics around the Dolphins. Including his take on Jay Ajayi's childish shot at Adam Gase after the Super Bowl.
