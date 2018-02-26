DT Daily for Monday, Feb 26th: Bill Zimpfer Interview

YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THAT STORY!!

(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )









TuneIN: CLICK HERE

You can also find the show on Stitcher, PodBean, and GooglePlay





Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk

On today's podcast we are joined by former play by play voice of the Miami Dolphins Bill Zimpfer. Bill joins us to talk about his time between 1994-2001 as the play by play radio voice for the Dolphins and what it was like to work with Jim "MAD DOG" Mandich. Bill also shares an amazing story about the time when former owner Wayne Huizenga came stomping into the radio booth upset with Jim Mandich and with what Mandich was saying on the air during a game.Also on the podcast I talk about the speculation and rumor that will not die about Miami being interested in soon to be free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins. Why linking him to Miami is beyond silly and I think totally ridiculous.