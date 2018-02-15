DT Daily for Thurs, Feb 15th: Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald Joins us Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald joins us today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast to talk all things Miami Dolphins. The Jarvis Landry situation and where things are at right now. Ryan Tannehill and what Miami is thinking of doing at the quarterback position. The offensive line, DeVante Parker, and Zach Thomas and the Hall of Fame. A great interview that you will not want to miss!
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
Soundcloud: CLICK HERE
iTunes: CLICK HERE
iTunes: CLICK HERE
Stitcher: CLICK HERE
You can also find the show on TuneIn, GooglePlay, and PodBean
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
Another great guest! This podcast is consuming my life as it gives me my daily Dolphins football fix. I love all the big guests you are having on to give us true insight on the Dolphins. Can't wait for the next show.ReplyDelete
Awesome interview and a little news broken during it to with the talk that JaWuan James won't be back most likely it sounds like. DolphinsTalk.com is where it is at and I can't wait for this podcast now every day.ReplyDelete
I pray we take a QB in Round 1. I also hope to god it's the right one.....lol.ReplyDelete
From this interview with Armando it doesn't sound promising that Landry is coming back. Would be sad to see him leave but what can ya do. Sounds like a lot of bad blood there between him and the team.ReplyDelete