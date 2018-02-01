DT Daily for Thursday, Feb 1st: Interview with Kevin Donnalley

Today we are joined by former Miami Dolphins offensive linemen Kevin Donnalley. Kevin talks about why he signed with Miami as a free agent, playing with Dan Marino, what Jimmy Johnson would do in practice at times to lighten the mood, Richmond Webb, and Miami's last playoff win, a game he was a part of. We also talk about Adam Gase and his new coaching staff and what Gase is putting together. And we close out the show with a brief Super Bowl preview and Prediction.
Kevin Donnalley might have been the last great guard we had in Miami. At least back then the Fins were smart to pay money for quality guards and the running was good back then. What a shame we try these days to throw crap out there at the guard positionReplyDelete
I just found this podcast and I am in love. I loved the ending of this show with the praying for the Eagles to beat NE. Nice to hear from Kevin Donnalley toReplyDelete