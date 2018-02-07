DT Daily for Wed, Feb 7th: Troy Stradford Joins the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast to Talk All Things Miami Dolphins
On today's show we are joined by former Miami Dolphins running back Troy Stradford to talk all things Miami Dolphins. Troy talks about his time in Miami and being surprised about the Dolphins drafting him back in 1987. We also talk about the current Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake. As well as his thoughts on Ryan Tannehill, DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry, Adam Gase, and the Dolphins offensive line.
Damn you guys get all the good guests. Keep em coming I am loving this podcastReplyDelete
That is a great story Troy told about blowing the Dolphins off at the workout before his draft. And Shula still took him, amazing. Why I enjoy your podcast so much is you get stories you don't hear anywhere else. Keep up the great work.ReplyDelete