DT Daily Thus, Feb 22nd: Crunching the Numbers On What the Jarvis Landry Franchise Tag means to the Dolphins Salary Cap
Today we break down in depth the ramifications of Jarvis Landry having the franchise tag placed on him and what this does to Miami's salary cap as they approach the new league year on March 6th. What is the domino effect now of what Miami has to do to get UNDER the salary cap as they sit at about roughly $8 million over the cap today as we speak. We crunch the numbers of the Dolphins roster and salary cap and tell you who is going to be released for sure, who is in danger of being released, and what players could be asked to restructure or take a significant pay cut. We go over it all in depth and in detail. This is one podcast you do not want to miss!
