DT Daily Tues, Feb 6th: Sam Madison Talks All Things Miami Dolphins on Today's Podcast

On today's show we are joined by former Miami Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison. Sam joins us to talk all things Miami Dolphins and he breaks down the current group of cornerbacks on the Dolphins roster. He gives his thoughts on Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, and Cordrea Tankersley. Sam also talks about the Dolphins dynamic duo at safety in TJ McDonald and Reshad Jones. We end the show talking about Jarvis Landry and his contract, Lamar Jackson from Sam's alma mater Louisville, and this weekends Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
This is the only Dolphins podcast worth listening to these days. Another great guest. Love the showReplyDelete
Love me some Sam Madison. One of my all time favorite Dolphins players. Keep the great guests coming to this podcast. You guys hit a home run day after dayReplyDelete
Sam was simply the best Fins CB of all time.ReplyDelete