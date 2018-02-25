I Just Had A Epiphany About The Landry Situation

Live look at me having an epiphany about the Jarvis Landry contract/franchise tag/potential trade situation.

So I woke up and was naturally thinking about Landry getting the franchise tag, which I went into the other night in a blog I wrote for Dolphinstalk.com, and how I still don't feel any better about the whole thing. In fact, I feel worse about it. My initial, horrible feeling of this looking like the Dolphins only franchised him so that they could trade him seems like where this is headed. Reports are that the Saints, Bears, Titans and Panthers are the top teams interested in Landry. However, I'm sure that any team can surprise people out of nowhere and jump up to be the front runner in this situation at any moment. Question is, what will Miami get back in return? Seems like Miami is fishing for a 1st but I'm not convinced that is what they'll get. Probably more around a 2nd is what they will get for him unless they package him and their 1st rd pick to move up in the draft to maybe Cleveland.

Where my epiphany comes in is when I thought about Landry and what he's done for this team in his first 4 years and how Miami generally, classically always have dumb situations swirling around them. I'm not going to go into and name all the past crazy situations, but I have a feeling y'all have a good idea which ones I'm talking about. I'll let you upset yourself with those thoughts. Only in Miami can they have a guy that they drafted, who's in their prime, lead the league in catches in his first 4 years and have it not be a no-brainer to sign him to a long-term deal. It's peak Miami ridiculousness. Nowhere else would something like that happen. I'm confident every other team gets a deal done here. Here's where it's also peak Miami ridiculousness; there are decent reasons not to sign him long-term. Landry is slowly becoming one of those guys who loses his mind on the field and costs the team. But the main reason is that somehow Miami figured out a way to have the guy with the most catches in the first 4 years to start a career also average about -3.6 yards per catch. That literally can only happen in Miami because why not? Such a perfect storm of ridiculousness is why this franchise has been the most vexing franchise in the last 18 years. So many stupid and completely mind-numbing situations that just make Miami fans shake their head and stare off into oblivion and wonder about how nice it must be to be a fan of a team that doesn't have the dumbest stuff consistently happen to them. No team is perfect, but nobody does ridiculousness quite like the Dolphins do it. We the tortured souls who are Dolphins fans will continue to walk with our heads held high because we can take it. Take pride in that

