I'd Love If Miami Drafted Mike Gesicki Because Miami Never Has A Good TE and He's A Real Good TE

How many times have you watched a Dolphin's game and wondered; "why can't Miami ever have a TE that's worth a damn?" If you're like me then the answer to that question is about a billion times. It's so frustrating seeing teams have a guy who can consistently stretch the middle of the field, who defenses must respect so that the guys on the outside can be put in even better positions. Wouldn't that be nice just once? Miami has gone through a laundry list of TEs like their QBs who show up, play a bit, under achieve, and get released within 3 years. Guys like McMichael, who might of been the most consistent guy in the last 18 years, Donald Lee, Justin Peele, David Martin, Fasano, who I truly enjoy being on the team as a backup and love what he did in 2008 and even this year at times, crappy draft picks that somehow never even materialized into actual snaps in actual games like Egnew and Duarte, Keller who never really got going due to that disgusting injury and of course the gross Julius Thomas. I'm sure I'm missing several other misses. All just a bunch of dudes who were at the very most were just "nice" players. Never guys that defenses had to really game plan for. Just guys that occasionally can make a play if the situation was perfect. This year via the draft, Miami can select a guy who can be a difference maker right from the start at TE and that's PSU's Mike Gesicki.





Mike Gesicki is projected in all the top dogs of draft "expert" projections as a top 5 TE prospect so he realistically will be drafted at the very most late 1st round and very least somewhere in the 2nd round. I wouldn't be surprised if somebody reached for him because the guy is a freak athlete. If you ever watched any PSU game you heard the announcers mention about a dozen times how Gesicki played volleyball in high school because that's a metric that apparently means something. And you couldn't escape a PSU game without seeing a video of him dunking.





Pretty cool video I know but again tough to equate this to NFL pass catching but ever since Antonio Gates, this is the world we live in. But on the football field, Gesicki is a freak pass catcher. He's 6'6" has very soft enormous hands and as you can plainly see from all his boomshakalaka type dunks, he can jump out of the building which should bode nicely for him in the red zone something Miami consistently underachieves at.





The way the NFL is constructed is an NFL where receivers can freely go down the middle without anyone trying to kill them like it was in 1995. The rules benefit and protect offense and teams like the Saints, Patriots, Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, and others who have been using these "hybrid" TEs that who are more receiver than anything has done well for themselves on that side of the ball. Look at a guy like Evan Ingram. Years ago, there wasn't a place for him due to him being so lean. Today, he has a chance to be a top 7ish or better TE. Make no mistake, Gesicki is not going to the NFL to run block. He's suspect at that and pretty much isn't a fan of it. His job is to catch the ball and run fast with it after he catches it. That's what he does, and he does it very well. Not sure how Miami would meander a way to select him but if they want him, they can get him.





It's important that I say that I am a PSU alumnus. But I will also say that although I'd rather them do well, I don't live and die with them like Miami. If they lose, oh well. If they win, cool. I watched enough PSU games to see when the offense makes it a point to get Gesicki the ball it typically works well for them. When Miami tried getting the ball to Julius Thomas on no less than 4,000 fade routes, the results were disgusting and sad. Not saying Gase can't figure out how to use a guy like Gesicki but thinking Thomas was going to be anything like he was in Denver with Manning was just wishful thinking and everyone knew it was going to go exactly like it did. So, let this be the year Miami addresses the TE position in a smart way and gets Gesicki so that they don't have to worry about that position for 5 years and possibly more. Or, Miami drafts Gesicki and ends he up being like Egnew and Duarte. That be par for the course





Here's some obligatory Gesicki highlights





@2ndSatSports