Is Tannehill Going Down The Same Road As Alex Smith?

Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs basically robbed the Washington Redskins in a trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington which makes Patrick Mahomes the starter for the Chiefs. So, my question for today is with all the Mayfield talks and other QB's that might be available in the draft, is Tannehill going the same path as Alex Smith? I believe so and here's why.



I do indeed think Tannehill will eventually be leaving the Miami Dolphins and that the Fins will draft a quarterback in this year's draft. Tannehill has been inconsistent season after season going nowhere with such a talented Dolphins receiving core and I think we need a new QB for Gase to start fresh with. Also, once Tannehill was indeed having a good season he gets injured and is out for a year and a half because of re injury in training camp. It will be better if the Dolphins bring in Mayfield in my opinion, resign Jarvis Landry, and to bring in such a great QB with the receiving core that we have is phenomenal. Although there are some issues with the offensive line, Mayfield has the legs and the arm to roll out of the pocket if under pressure and make the plays that Tannehill could never make.