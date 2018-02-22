Jarvis Landry Franchise Tag Could Lead to Mayfield or Allen?

With the combine coming in just a couple of weeks, I wanted to discuss some players to watch. Instead, we are discussing the Jarvis Landry Franchise Tag.

As you have already heard, Jarvis Landry has been franchised tag, under the non-exclusive tag. My initial reaction was, the Dolphins are close to a deal and want to make sure no other team tampers with Landry during the combine. Yes, "illegal" tamper does happen during the combine and the franchise tag keeps teams from even bringing up details of a deal to Landry's agent, unless they are willing to part with picks. I am starting thinking that Landry and the Dolphins were going to get a long-term contract done by July.

Then I began to think, the Dolphins have entertained the idea of drafting Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield by interviewing them. Could the Dolphins use Landry to get the quarterback of the future?

Disclaimer: I have no sources, so this is purely speculation and for fun. Just sit back and enjoy or hate the scenarios.

First and foremost, the cap hit is much too high for the Dolphins to keep Landry on it for the season. So, I thought about teams that have cap space to sign him to a long-term deal and that would be willing to part with draft picks for a player like Landry. I came up with three teams that would be willing to deal for Landry.





First up,

The San Francisco 49ers:

Cap Space: $74,503,467

The 49ers hold the 9th overall pick in the NFL draft and they have their quarterback of the future and they want to put as much talent around him as possible. The 49ers really lack for weapons at WR and could use a talent like Landry to help Garoppolo. The price is 2 first round draft picks, but the Dolphins an accept whatever compensation they wish. The 49ers could flip the 9th (pending coin flip with Oak could be 10th) overall pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Landry, if he were to sign an offer sheet of course. The Dolphins could use both the 9th and 11th pick to move up or take a player at each spot and end up with more talent on the team.

Next up:

Chicago Bears:

Cap Space: $41,217,467

The Chicago Bears like their rookie they drafted in Mitch Trubisky and they are in serious need of an upgrade at WR. The Bears have already decided to make Josh Sitton a free agent, opening more cap space for them. The Bears hold the 8th overall pick in the draft and much like the 49ers, the 8th overall pick could be acceptable by the Dolphins to move Landry.

The Bears and 49ers have their franchise quarterbacks, at least they believe that for this year. Regardless, they are not looking to draft a quarterback in the top of the draft. They may be willing to move their first-round picks for a player like Landry to help their young quarterbacks. This next team, is a little different.





Finally, you guys may like this one.





Cleveland Browns:

Cap Space: $110,113,737

It's not very often that I will say Dolphin fans should root for the Browns, but the Browns have Kizer and whether they take a quarterback at the #1 overall pick or decide to move forward with Kizer, they have a need at WR. Jarvis Landry would give the Browns a solid WR to help the young QB and with all the cap space they have, the Browns may be willing to move the 4th overall pick for Jarvis Landry.





What to do with the picks:

If the 49ers and Bears were to trade their first-round picks, they may have to throw in another pick later in the draft or from next year's draft. With the 8th (CHI) overall pick or the 9th (SF) overall pick, the Dolphins would have a chance at Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield. The Dolphins could also package the 8th or 9th pick and the 11th pick to move up with the Colts at 3 for their chance at a quarterback.

Now, with the pick from the Browns, Dolphin fans hold onto your hats, the Dolphins could get the 4th overall pick and land one of the top quarterbacks while hanging onto their 11th overall pick. This would maximize the talent on the roster.

Regardless, these three trades would give the Dolphins ample opportunity to grab a young quarterback in the first round and have a chance at future trade for picks.

And you guys thought I was against drafting a quarterback in the first round.



































