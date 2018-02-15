Welcome to Week 2 of MB's Thoughts of the Week. It was an interesting week to come up with viable topics to discuss, but there are some huge decisions looming over the team.

Thought 1: The jersey discussion is getting to be old and boring. I think it is fair to say that the majority of the fanbase HATES our current uniforms, and it is time for a change. I could not agree with this standpoint more than I do at this very moment. What was wrong with our old uniforms? They were perfect. They stood out in a crowd, they looked good on the field, and it seemed that our players liked playing in them. Our head coach even loves to wear the old logo during interviews, so he is trying to say something there as well. The team needs to make this change, and re-energize the fan base, and GIVE US WHAT WE WANT.





Thought 2: Until we have a resolution, Jarvis Landry continues to be on the mind of every Dolphins fan. What is going to happen with him? Is he a Dolphin next season? Does he finally get the deal he is looking for? The truth is no one really knows. I seriously hope he remains a Dolphin, but in my opinion, I think he is gone. I think the Baltimore Ravens will sign him to a deal early in free agency and that will be that. It will be a sad day in Fin-land when this happens and I do not know what we will do to recover.





Thought 3: I would like to know how most of the fans, on this site, feel about the deal that Jimmy Garoppolo got from the 49ers. Was he paid too much money? How would you feel if the Dolphins were to give this deal to Ryan Tannehill, after this season, if he indeed plays up to his potential?





What are you guys thinking, at the end of this week? How are you feeling about the team, and what lies ahead?



