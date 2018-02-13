Miami Dolphins Mock Draft 1.0





It's officially draft season which means it is also Mock season. I will dive into the Dolphins as well as full first round mocks as we get closer to the draft. But in this first edition, it is time to focus solely on the Dolphins. The needs are great with this team. From Guard (as it is every year), LB (becoming the new G) as well as depth in many other positions, here is how I see the Dolphins draft playing out in this first version:





Round 1, Pick 11- Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech





With QB's flying off the board early in this mock, the Dolphins grab the best player at a huge need position. With Timmons likely on his way out and much needed upgrade to the outside, the Dolphins land a very athletic LB who can do a ton. He is twitchy and can put his hand in the grass, rush off the edge and cover TE/RB in coverage. Kiko Alonso was a big issue playing this spot last year, Edmunds gives Miami another young LB to pair with Raekwon McMillan, who will be back healthy at MLB next year.





Round 2, Pick 10- Will Hernandez, G, UTEP





I don't need to clarify why this pick would make sense. Guard is a huge need. The Dolphins need to get younger and stronger up front. Hernandez fits the bill. 340lbs and was an absolute monster at the senior bowl. He should be able to keep Tannehill upright and open some monster running lanes in the process.





Round 3, Pick 9- Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma





The Dolphins feel great, running up to the podium and selecting Mark Andrews. The Dolphins have had nothing but a turnstile at TE for many years. Andrews is a big (6'5"), athletic TE who can cause serious match up issues (think Gronk in NE, Graham in NO when he was). Does he actually get to round 3, probably not, but in this mock, he falls in the Dolphins lap.





Round 4, Pick 11- Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia





If not for his knee injury and Sony Michele's dominance in the playoffs, Chubb has been severely overlooked. Prior to injury, Chubb was a projected top 15 pick by many. Chubb will pair nicely with Drake in Miami's fast backfield.





Round 4, Pick 30 (PHI)- Donte Jackson, CB, LSU





Jackson is a bit undersized but he plays fast. He had 18 pass break ups in the last two years. I believe he adds more depth to Miami's young secondary.





Round 6, Pick 9- Javon Rolland-Jones, DE/OLB, Arkansas State





Rolland-Jones will bring a chip on his shoulder into camp. The Dolphins, as I mentioned earlier, can always use depth. They hit a home run last year with late round picks Davon Godchaux and Phil Taylor at DT, Rolland-Jones will have to compete to make this team, but he has good intangibles. He will be one player to watch at the upcoming combine in Indy.





Round 7, Pick 5- Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State





The dart thrown lands on Pringle. This is a kid who will not wow you with extreme athleticism but knows how to run routes and get off the jam at the line of scrimmage. Not sure this will pan out to much but you never know with 7th rounders





Poll going up with this mock. Please feel free to let me know what you think of this mock draft. I know there is no QB here, but the way the board fell, none were really available and it wasn't worth reaching for someone like Luke Falk. As always, draft boards will change as workouts happen. Mock 2.0 will be coming out after the combine. Full first round mock will be out next week.





