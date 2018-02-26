The Case Against the Dolphins being Aggressively Stupid in Free Agency and the Draft

Stop throwing money away on “big name” free agents and spread your cap around on mid-tier free agents – Like instead throwing big money at Kirk Cousins, who could never get the job done in Washington, Miami should turn around and sign mid-tier free agent quarterback Josh McCown. McCown proved last season to be a more than reliable starter with the Jets and would be an upgrade over Matt Moore as Tannehill’s backup and wouldn’t stop Miami from taking a quarterback at any point in the draft. If Tannehill goes down again, the Dolphins season wouldn’t be jeopardized with McCown under center. McCown finished the season with 2,926 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions with a quarterback rating of 92.5.

Let me start this off by asking you, the reader a few questions – how many times now has the Dolphins been crowned winners of the offseason by making that “big splash” free agent signing (WR Mike Wallace, DT Ndamukong Suh, and even QB Jay Cutler) Or making that big offseason trade (CB Byron Maxwell and LB Kiko Alonso?) Or how about making a big trade up in the draft (with the Raiders in 2013 for DE Dion Jordan?) And now answer this, how many times has that paid off? How many times has been stupidly aggressive paid off for our Miami Dolphins? Not one time and no, two one and done playoff appearances in between 8 years doesn’t count.

Another cheap option Miami could go with is trading for Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian who would only cost $1.9 million against the cap. Siemian would be another upgrade to Moore backing up Tannehill and like Chad Pennington, Siemian is a game manager who won’t cost you a game and or the season if Tannehill were to go down with another injury.

Build through the draft and stop getting rid of your own “home grown” talents like Jarvis Landry (sooner or later), Jay Ajayi, Olivier Vernon, Lamar Miller, Charles Clay, Sean Smith, and Vontae Davis (you get the picture.)

And then there’s this… Trade down! Not up in the draft… gain more picks, not less. The Dolphins do not have the luxury of cap space or a talented roster to be giving up players or picks to be moving up in the draft for one player who may end in being a bust in three years’ time… we did that already with Dion Jordan. Now credit, Miami didn’t give up much of anything that year to move up, only swapping their first-round pick and giving up their second rounder as well – so I wouldn’t mind that, if we had an extra second rounder to give but let’s stop living in fantasy land and start living in reality.

The Dolphins need to start being smart and look at the successful teams of last season - like the Vikings, Jaguars, Eagles, and even those damn Patriots. Sign mid-tier free agents, let the draft fall to you and draft the best player available or trade down and gain more picks to fill the roster with quality talent. This is the only way that the Dolphins will ever get to the point of consistently winning football games soon. No more wasting money, no more splashes and most of all no more being aggressively stupid.