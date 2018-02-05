The Dolphins Are Currently Undefeated

With the Eagles raising the Lombardi trophy after they all made sure they made out with it last night, they officially ended the 2017-2018 NFL season. They did it in grand fashion with trigger man Nick Foles out dueling Tom Brady. Great job, great game, cool story and all but we all know that the NFL season is never truly over. Once one season ends, the next one starts immediately.
With that being said, let it be known that the your Miami Dolphins currently sit tied for the AFC East division at a staggering but somewhat sneaky 0-0. Being undefeated is nothing new for this franchise. They went undefeated in 1972, ever hear of them? Expect the Dolphins to handle the pressure of having a target on their backs, along with the other 31 teams, in stride and keep their foot on the gas. Knowing this current group, it shouldn't be a problem. Sure, they'll add some players, lose some players, be part of the NFL Draft, have to go through training camp, the preseason and everything else that you need to do before you take the field in September. But don't dare try and take away the feeling I have right now that the Dolphins are tied for 1st place in the AFC East, which puts them in good position to get a bye. Don't even try and take it away.
