This Weekends DCC VIII was a Huge Success

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins celebrated the resilience of cancer survivors and capped another successful Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) today. The event is the NFL’s single largest fundraiser. The eighth edition of this annual community endeavor raises funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The DCC donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. The event boasted more than 4,000 cancer fighters who biked, ran, walked and volunteered throughout all of South Florida with a goal to tackle cancer. The event culminated with a Concert Celebration at Hard Rock Stadium with Big Head Todd and The Monsters, with headliners the Goo Goo Dolls.





“This year our anthem is to celebrate the resiliency and vitality of cancer survivors. We’re proud to have more than 250 survivors among our largest turnout of participants in our eight-year history. We want to personally thank The Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation for putting a spotlight on these cancer fighters,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President & Dolphins Cancer Challenge Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said. “Each and every dollar raised makes a difference, going directly to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center for innovative research and targeted therapies. Today was amazing to see the South Florida community come together to tackle cancer.”





The Survivor Program presented by the Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation will continue to share the stories of #CancerFighters, those on the front line who galvanize efforts at the DCC. Survivors within the program received a Living Proof arm sleeve and distinguished-shirt, and are able to partake in a number of events year round, including the Dolphins Crucial Catch campaign, photo series and Survivor Breakfast.





“Our gratitude goes out to everyone involved in the DCC, from the Dolphins to the donors, volunteers and each and every participant,” Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., said. “We are all partners in this fight to find new cures. The impact of this event and everyone’s commitment cannot be overstated.”





DCC VIII weekend commenced with the Kickoff Party on Friday, Feb. 9, followed by the DCC signature event on Saturday Feb. 10 that included five bike routes through South Florida, a run/walk 5K and a finish line celebration concert by the Goo Goo Dolls with Big Head Todd and The Monsters. The DCC continues to solidify its position as the largest event fundraiser in the NFL.





The Dolphins Cancer Challenge donates 100 percent of the participant-raised funds to

innovative cancer research at Sylvester. Funds are still being collected through March 31, 2018 .





The Dolphins Cancer Challenge will continue raising funds for cancer research with its third annual DCC Celebrity Golf Tournament on April 13, 2018 . The tournament is another chance for cancer fighters to golf and interact with athletes and other celebrity guests. One hundred percent of the funds raised from the golf tournament will benefit Sylvester.







