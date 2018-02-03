VIDEO: Dan Marino on The Dan Patrick Show

On Sunday when the Miami Dolphins finished their season finale against the Buffalo Bills, there were questions whether the Dolphins would give back up quarterback David Fales playing time. Sure enough, the Dolphins had Jay Cutler play one series and then played Fales the rest of the game. The last game of the season could be like a preseason game for teams because they want to look at the younger players and that's what the Dolphins did with Fales. As much as I hate when that happens, the Dolphins did the right thing playing Fales throughout the game to see what he can do.



Look Ryan Tannehill will be coming back from knee surgery next year, Cutler is done in Miami, and the team seems to be lukewarm on bringing back Matt Moore so the team has to see what they have in Fales. While I don't think Fales is the quarterback of the future at the very least he could be a back up next year, but the Dolphins need to look into getting a quarterback early in this year's draft. I like …