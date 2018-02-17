VIDEO: Jeff Darlington of ESPN Believes Landry Will Be in a Dolphins Uniform in 2018

ESPN Reporter Jeff Darlington (who used to cover the Dolphins when he worked for the Miami Herald and who is very tied in with the organization) stated that he believes the Dolphins and Jarvis Landry are close to a deal and Miami still may use the Franchise or Transition tag on him to hold onto him for 2018. The scenario that is least likely according to Darlington is Landry walks and is on another teams roster in 2018. Watch below....
Hell yeah he better be back!ReplyDelete
YES!!!! Let's go and make this deal happen. Juice has to stay in Miami. And Thank you DolphinsTalk.com for getting video like this up on your site so people like me who are tied up with work and family stuff have a place to go and see this stuff. YOU GUYS ROCK!!!ReplyDelete