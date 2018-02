What Dolphins Option Would You Choose?

Ok, so when was the last time the Dolphins had the opportunity to draft the #1 OT on the board? Wasn’t it Laremy Tunsil? And, if this is the Dolphins first pick, it allows the team to move Tunsil to LG, which is, in my humble opinion, his best position. And where he could become an all-pro performer in the league for many years to come. Or, put

Tunsil

this is the #1 area of need for the Phins

at RT and save the J. James $$ that's going to kick in shortly.***********************************Option # 2)Trade down and receive additional picks. Here is an idea... Buffalo owns the #21 & 22 picks in the first round. Highly unlikely the Bills would trade with someone in their own division. However, it is my belief that the Bills, if presented with the perfect storm, would take a QB. If it isn’t the perfect situation they may continue the Tyrod Taylor odyssey. So here you go, if one of the top QB’s, as a Baker Mayfield for example, were to be available, in my humble opinion, they would pull the trigger. There is a chance, and I believe a good one, Mayfield falls to #11. What would Buffalo do? Mayfield would be the perfect fit for the current Bills offense already. What would you do if you were running the show in Davie? I make that trade faster than it takes Tonto to say, “Yes Kemosabe”. Then you take one of the top O-Linemen at #21, and then one of, if not the top TE, or pass rushers, or LB’s on the board at #22, whomever the Phins have rated higher. Question is, do the Dolphins have the intestinal fortitude (balls), to make this trade with an inter division team for a QB? I would bet the house against it. But let’s see what Oh Christmas tree does, stay tuned.**********************************Option # 3)I been preaching the need to upgrade our LB unit via the draft ever since we passed on future hall of fame LB Luke Kuechly. I shed a tear that day, but enough about me, instead we opted for Ryan “still waiting on my first pro-Bowl at age 30” Tannehill. I thought the team had taken a real step forward by taking Raekwon McMillan last year, but.... in my continued humble opinion,, as proven by 3 of the 4 playoff teams. VERY good defenses can get you to the dance even with an above average-good QB. And you can win the dance, with an above average-good QB, which is the definition of Ryan Tannehill found in Webster’s. So... LB’s Roquan Smith and Tremine Edmunds are the cream of the crop. Take your pick, oh Christmas Tree, oh Christmas Tree.