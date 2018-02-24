What The Dolphins Should Be Looking For in Return for Landry

Earlier this week the Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry and speculation is that Landry will indeed be traded by the Dolphins. The Dolphins should be looking for a lot in return since Landry is a very good wide receiver who catches a lot of passes and has been very productive. If I were the Dolphins general manager these are some of the positions of players I'd be looking for in return when trading Jarvis Landry. Obviously getting draft picks in return is the priority but if a team were to throw a player in along with a draft pick, these are the positions I would want the player to play.
Offensive line has always been an issue for the Dolphins and if the Dolphins can pick up an offensive lineman via trade and still draft someone like guard Quenton Nelson from Notre Dame, we could revamp that unit overnight.
Another position of interest Miami may be looking for in a trade of Landry would be to get back another wide receiver, obviously one not the caliber of Landry though. With Devante Parker's injury history, you can't necessarily count on him this season and with Landry gone I am not sure players like Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant are ready to step up and fill such big shoes. Yes, it’s odd that a team trading for a WR would then give up a WR as well but depending on the parameters of the trade the team may be giving up an older wide receiver and wanting to get younger at the position, where Miami with Stills and Parker is ok taking a veteran wide receiver with maybe 1 or 2 years left.
The last position Miami should be looking at if getting a player back via trade is linebacker. As we know Miami is lacking quality linebackers and the ones they have currently have huge question marks around them. Kiko Alonso isn’t coming off a great season and Raekwon McMillan is an unproven rookie who is coming off a major knee injury. If Miami can add a productive linebacker in any trade with Landry that would be a plus.
The Dolphins are going to need to squeeze all the Juice out of Juice if we want to have a chance to contend in this upcoming season. Getting back fair market value in any trade of Jarvis Landry is key.
The sheer fact that Landry can be traded makes no sense to me. The front offices talks about building from your own drafted players and keeping continuity and they are gonna let Landry go? If the Dolphins had 11 Jarvis Landry type players on offense they would be in the playoffs every year. You pay Stills 8 million per yr and won't pay Jarvis? Parker is proven to be soft and injury prone yet Landry is being moved. Parker is who needs to be on the trade block. I am a bias Landry fan and maybe I don't know what is truly going on but I do know that that guy shows up every week and produces and at 25 yrs old with 3 pro bowls already to let him go would be plain stupid. Restructure Tannehill and Suh or cut who you got to to keep this guy on the team. There is no way the day after he is traded can anyone say the Dolphins are better for it.ReplyDelete
Yup.... it's mind blowing the stupidity of this font office....tannenbaum is a bum.... he was a bum in new York and he's still a bum....Delete
Miami can't afford Landry thanks to the misuse of the salary cap by Tannebaum, the quality of players is bad all over the roster. Landry is a good WR, but not worth The money he wants.ReplyDelete
Tannenbaum has a 22-26 record with us which is piss poor. I expect us to go 5-11 this season unless we get Cousins or a top rookie QB and land some serious talent in the draft or grab amazing value in FA's. Tannenbaum has never done any of those since his arrive, he knows little about football and his record with the Jets and Dolphins proves that. Ross needs to get rid if he loses 35 games + after 4 seasons here.Delete