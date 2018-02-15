You're On All The Glue If You Think Ndamukong Suh Would Play For Free

So, this story came out yesterday and it's just as unbelievable then as it is now when I read it. According to Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated, apparently back at a joint practice with the Eagles this summer, Suh threw a line out there to Eagles’ defensive line coach about such a thing for next year

"When the team practiced against Miami, Dolphins players took note of how fast Eagles players moved from drill to drill," Klemo wrote "Lee recalls Ndamukong Suh being so impressed with the team that he approached defensive line coach Chris Wilson with an offer: 'Suh told our defensive line coach, ‘The way y’all practice is unbelievable. I don’t care about money at this point—I think I want to play with y’all next year for free.' Our coach was like, 'Uhh, can we get that in writing?'"

Through a lovely spokesperson of some sort, Suh has denied ever saying this. But this is to random of a story not to be true so I'm just going to assume this happened. Unless Suh tells me personally that he didn't say it, then I won't believe it was said because Suh is one of the top 5 scariest people in the world to me and I will do, say and think whatever he wants me too.

To think that Ndamukong Suh or any athlete would give up their mega salaries for nothing is just wild to think about even if it's for something as pure and "feel goody" like playing for a title, something most fans want to believe their athletes are really playing the games for. Full disclosure; they're playing for the love of the money, not the game in most athletes and there's nothing wrong with that. Sure, Eagles defensive end Chris Long gave up his salary this year, $1 million, but he donated it for people to receive better and equal educational opportunities. A beautiful gesture of Long's compassion is what that was. Name another athlete that gave up their yearly salary to play? To think that Suh would pass up his scheduled $28 million salary for 2018 is just a Ludacris idea to have in your head. I'm not doubting that Suh was really impressed at how the Eagles ran their practice. Compared to whatever Miami does, I'm sure anybody else's practice looks fantastic. But that doesn't mean that Suh will just go to Philly and play professional football for nothing just, so he has a better chance to win a championship. What this was Suh just saying something at a practice and thinking nothing of it never ever giving it a thought that it would ever get mentioned again. Just some casual hyperbole. Maybe Suh would take a discount to go there or anywhere else for that matter if it meant a better chance of winning it all, but to play the most physical game for free? Naw, that's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.

I understand that there has been some light talk about Suh getting released. Maybe he gets released next year because if they wait until then they'll save an extra $11 million as compared to doing it this year. Also, Suh is still playing at an extremely high level. He's the best defensive player on a team that has a very pedestrian defense. I'd be shocked if he wasn't in a Miami uniform come later this year. So, let it be written, Suh will not be playing for the Eagles for free next year.