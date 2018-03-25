Bobby's Dolphins Mock Draft 2.0 (Miami trades up and lands Mayfield)





Free agency is about dried up, teams are now mainly focused on the draft and the Dolphins are a completely different team than they were before free agency started: WR Jarvis Landry, DT Ndamukong Suh, C Mike Pouncey, HB Damian Williams, FS Michael Thomas, TE Julius Thomas, and LB Lawrence Timmons are gone. Replaced by WR Danny Amendola, WR Albert Wilson, HB Frank Gore, OG Josh Sitton, C Daniel Kilgore, and QB Brock Osweiler.





If you are keeping track, Miami filled some needs but still have plenty of holes on their roster that need to be addressed and truth be told – they most likely will still have a couple of needs left after the draft as well but look for them to take care of that after June 1st when Suh’s $17 million is off the books.





Below is my second Miami Dolphins 7 round Mock Draft with a BIG round one trade up for the Dolphins and below that is my 3rd full 2018 round one Mock draft.



