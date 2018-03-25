Bobby's Dolphins Mock Draft 2.0 (Miami trades up and lands Mayfield)

Free agency is about dried up, teams are now mainly focused on the draft and the Dolphins are a completely different team than they were before free agency started: WR Jarvis Landry, DT Ndamukong Suh, C Mike Pouncey, HB Damian Williams, FS Michael Thomas, TE Julius Thomas, and LB Lawrence Timmons are gone. Replaced by WR Danny Amendola, WR Albert Wilson, HB Frank Gore, OG Josh Sitton, C Daniel Kilgore, and QB Brock Osweiler.
If you are keeping track, Miami filled some needs but still have plenty of holes on their roster that need to be addressed and truth be told – they most likely will still have a couple of needs left after the draft as well but look for them to take care of that after June 1st when Suh’s $17 million is off the books.
Below is my second Miami Dolphins 7 round Mock Draft with a BIG round one trade up for the Dolphins and below that is my 3rd full 2018 round one Mock draft.
(Of course, as news break and trades, mock drafts like NCAA March Madness Brackets bust! So, expect an updated version before Draft Day)
My Current Mock Draft 3.0
1. Cleveland Browns – Sam Darnold |QB| Southern Cal
2. Buffalo Bills – Josh Rosen |QB| UCLA (TRADE)
3. New York Jets – Josh Allen |QB| Wyoming
4. Cleveland Browns – Bradley Chubb |DE| NC State
5. Denver Broncos – Quenton Nelson |OG| Notre Dame
6. Miami Dolphins – Baker Mayfield |QB| Oklahoma (TRADE)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Saquan Barkley |HB| Penn State
8. Chicago Bears – Tremaine Edmunds |LB| Virginia Tech
9. San Francisco 49ers – Minkah Fitzpatrick |DB| Alabama
10. Oakland Raiders – Roquan Smith |LB| Georgia
11. Indianapolis Colts – Denzel Ward |CB| Ohio State
12. New York Giants – Marcus Davenport |DE| UTSA
13. Washington Redskins – Vita Vea |DT| Washington
14. Green Bay Packers – Derwin James |SS| Florida State
15. Arizona Cardinals – Connor Williams |OT| Texas
16. Baltimore Ravens – Calvin Ridley |WR| Alabama
17. Los Angeles Chargers – Mike McGlinchey |OT| Notre Dame
18. Atlanta Falcons – Da’Ron Payne |DT| Alabama (TRADE)
19. Dallas Cowboys – Leighton Vander Esch |LB| Boise State
20. Detroit Lions – Jaire Alexander |CB| Louisville
21. Cincinnati Bengals – Rashaan Evans |LB| Alabama
22. New York Giants – Mason Rudolph |QB| Oklahoma State
23. Los Angeles Rams – Will Hernandez |OG| UTEP
24. Carolina Panthers – Courtland Sutton |WR| Southern Methodist
25. Tennessee Titans – Harold Landry |DE| Boston College
26. Seattle Seahawks – Josh Jackson |CB| Iowa
27. New Orleans Saints – Lamar Jackson |QB| Louisville
28. Pittsburgh Steelers – Ronnie Harrison |SS| Alabama
29. Jacksonville Jaguars – D.J. Moore |WR| Maryland
30. Minnesota Vikings – Taven Bryan |DT| Florida
31. New England Patriots – Orlando Brown |OT| Oklahoma
32. Indianapolis Colts – Derrius Guice |HB| LSU (TRADE)
Trade Details
· Giants receive: 12th, 22nd, 56th, and 65th overall selections.
Bills receive: 2nd overall selection.
· Colts receive: 11th and the 73rd overall selections as well as Miami’s 2019 2nd round pick.
Dolphins receive: 6th overall selection.
· Seahawks receive: 26th and 90th overall selections.
Falcons receive: 18th overall selection.
· Eagles receive: 36th and 110th overall selections.
Colts receive: 32nd overall selection.
