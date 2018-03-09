BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Jarvis Landry Traded to the Cleveland Browns

We have a BREAKING NEWS AUDIO today as the Dolphins Traded WR Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns for a 2018 4th round pick and a 2019 7th round pick. We talk about all of the fallout from this trade and what this trade means to the Miami Dolphins moving forward. How and why did this happen. Plus what Miami is looking at now with Suh and others on the roster to shed more salary possibly to open up more salary cap space. (I apologize about my voice cracking and breaking up at times on this podcast. I am losing my voice and it is about to go)





