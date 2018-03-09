BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Jarvis Landry Traded to the Cleveland Browns

We have a BREAKING NEWS AUDIO today as the Dolphins Traded WR Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns for a 2018 4th round pick and a 2019 7th round pick. We talk about all of the fallout from this trade and what this trade means to the Miami Dolphins moving forward. How and why did this happen. Plus what Miami is looking at now with Suh and others on the roster to shed more salary possibly to open up more salary cap space. (I apologize about my voice cracking and breaking up at times on this podcast. I am losing my voice and it is about to go)
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Marco Coleman, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
This is the same BS Franchise (Fins) that pull year in and year out. Fin Fans are already numbed about this same crap every year. Mis-management by sorry TannenBUM and Grier. Sorry Ross your team just became the new Browns of the NFL. Good luck filling out Hard Rock Stadium on Sundays. Fin Fans should know by now that you have an owner from NY and a GM from there as well trying to run this franchise into the F---- ground...=(.ReplyDelete
We had ONE offensive player we could count on, and we gave him away for NOTHING. Why don't we KEEP Landry, and give Tannenbaum away for NOTHING. That's what he's worth.ReplyDelete
http://dailydolphin.blog.palmbeachpost.com/2018/03/09/jarvis-landry-trade-miami-dolphins-make-all-time-franchise-mistake/ReplyDelete