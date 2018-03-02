Breaking News Audio: Robert Quinn Traded to Miami

BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: The Miami Dolphins have traded for Robert Quinn. The Trade doesn't become official until mid-March. Mike and Bobby jump on to talk about this breaking news story and what it means for the Dolphins 2018 roster and who might be on their way out of Miami now with Quinn in the picture.
Love the trade only if they keep Wake and Suh. Let's be dominate at one position. Don't add him then get rid of someone else and make it a washReplyDelete
1000% agreeDelete