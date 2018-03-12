BREAKING NEWS: Suh to be Released

Per Jeff Darlington of ESPN the Miami Dolphins plan on releasing Ndamukong Suh this week and possibly as early as today. He will be a post June 1st cut.
We will have more information on this later today on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast
The plan is for Ndamukong Suh to be released as early as today as the Dolphins continue their attempt at a culture change – a plan that has purged arguably Miami’s three most talented players within last year. A lot riding on 2018.— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 12, 2018
