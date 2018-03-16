Dolphins Rebuild Their Offensive Line

The Dolphins had plenty of question marks with the Offensive Line the past few seasons. Well I believe this so called "culture change" is going to work for the Dolphins this year as they're reconstructing this team from top to bottom and it's all revolving around the quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins have made quite a bit of moves this off season to fix the offensive line struggles and I think we will see immediate dividends.

The Dolphins released longtime Pro Bowl Center Mike Pouncey. In my opinion this is a great move by the Dolphins as for Pouncey was injured every single season and hardly brought productivity to the field of late. And with that cap space the team was now able to sign Top 5 guard in Josh Sitton. Josh has played for both the Packers and Bears and has proven himself with both teams as an elite pass blocker. The Dolphins also bring in former 49ers center Daniel Kilgore to take Pouncey's spot. Not to mention they decided to hold onto right tackle Ja’Wuan James and keep him for one more year as well. The offensive line is looking intact for a team who has had its offensive line struggles of late.

The Dolphins have completely transformed the offense in the early days of free agency by adding new wide receivers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. As well as the additions of Sitton and Kilgore to the offensive line. With the rest of free agency and the draft the Dolphins can go ahead and patch up the defense next to really get this team in the right path to restore our glory we once had in the 70's.



