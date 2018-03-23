DT Daily for Fri, March 23rd: Brock Osweiler signs & Remembering Wayne Huizenga

We talk about the Dolphins signing Brock Osweiler today and why this isn't a big move and doesn't change any of the Miami Dolphins draft plans. We also talk about a new landing spot for Ndamukong Suh and why it would haunt Miami if he signs there. Plus we talk about the passing of South Florida Sports Legend Wayne Huizenga. We remember his life and talk about the role Wayne has in Miami Dolphins history.
