DT Daily for Fri, March 30th: We talk DeVante Parker and Review some Mock Drafts

Tom is hosting today's show on this Friday March 30th (yes we know Tom says the wrong date in the intro.) Tom jumps into the recent comments by DeVante Parker and his long-term future in Miami in 2018 and beyond. Plus Tom looks at some Mock Drafts and gives his thoughts on who they have the Dolphins selecting.
