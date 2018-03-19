DT Daily for Monday, March 19th: Latest with DeMarco Murray & More Miami Dolphins News and Rumors

We open today's show with a big THANK YOU to all of you listeners who listen and support this show. Then we get into the latest Miami Dolphins news from the day. We talk about DeMarco Murray and his visit today with the Dolphins. What is Miami's RB position like and is Murray a fit? We talk about how and why LB is maybe a must at pick #11 . And we close out the show with some quick hit news items from the day.

