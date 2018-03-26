DT Daily for Monday, March 26th: Blair Walsh works out for Fins, Beckham Rumors, and Breaking Down Draft Tight Ends and Linebackers

On today's show we go over the day's news of Michael Thomas and Suh finding new homes. Thoughts on the Dolphins working out kicker Blair Walsh. A possible time-zone change for the state of Florida and what that means for Dolphins home games. As well as we shoot down the Odell Beckham Trade rumors. We close the show with DolphinsTalk.com Draft Guru Brett LaGasse as he breaks down the TE's and LB's in this upcoming draft and how they may or may not fit with the Dolphins.

