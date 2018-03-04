DT Daily for Sun, March 4th: Landry Trade Rumors & USA Today Dolphins Reporter Antwan Staley

On today's show we talk about the ESPN report by Jeff Darlington over the weekend on how it is looking more likely that Jarvis Landry will be in a Miami Dolphins uniform in 2018. We talk about what Darlington said and break it down. We also talk about the announcement that the Miami Dolphins will be making changes to their uniforms for the upcoming 2018 season. What may they be and what could the Dolphins do to improve and tweak the current uniforms. To close the show we talk with one of the newest writers to DolphinsTalk.com Bobby Melendez and his latest article which is a Pre-Free Agency Miami Dolphins only Mock Draft. We get Bobby's thoughts on his article and why he had Miami selecting certain guys.