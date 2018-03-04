DT Daily for Sun, March 4th: Landry Trade Rumors & USA Today Dolphins Reporter Antwan Staley

On today's show we talk about the latest Jarvis Landry trade rumors. Is something in the works with Chicago? Where there is smoke there is usually fire and even if the Jordan Howard trade rumor was shot down could Miami and the Bears be talking about another trade? Also, we are joined USA Today Dolphins reporter Antwan Staley to talk about the Robert Quinn trade and more on Landry of course. I close the show by talking about if Baker Mayfield is a good fit for the Dolphins.
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
Very interesting to see where Landry ends up. I agree with what you said that Chicago seems like they are hottest after himReplyDelete
Love this Fins podcast. Keep up the amazing workReplyDelete