DT Daily for Sunday, March 25th: Kicker situation, Cap Space, & Antwan Staley Dolphins Reporter from USA Today





On today's show we talk about the salary cap space Miami has left at this moment in late March and how that will affect any other moves Miami may make in free agency at this time in the lead up to the Draft. We also talk about the plan Miami has at the kicker position and who they are looking at there. And we are joined by Dolphins reporter Antwan Staley of USA Today to get his thoughts on the moves Miami has made in free agency and what they may do in the upcoming draft.

(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )

Soundcloud: CLICK HERE



iTunes: CLICK HERE

TuneIN: CLICK HERE



You can also find the show on Stitcher, PodBean, and GooglePlay





Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk