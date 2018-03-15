DT Daily for Thurs, March 15th: Welcome Sitton and Kilgore; Good-Bye Mike Pouncey, and all of the other Dolphins News
On today's show we talk about all of the big moves the Miami Dolphins made today. We break down the Dolphins releasing Mike Pouncey, signing Josh Sitton and Daniel Kilgore. How much better is Miami's offensive line today than it was yesterday? We break it down and go in depth. Plus tell you why the Miami Dolphins are not in a "Rebuilding mode." (CORRECTION: I mistakenly say on the Podcast that Kilgore is younger than Pouncey, he isn't. Pouncey is a year and a half older)
