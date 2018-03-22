DT Daily for Thurs, March 22nd: Frank Gore signs, Brock Osweiler Visits, & other Fins News

Frank Gore signs a 1-year deal with the Dolphins and we have all of the details. Also, Brock Osweiler is visiting with the Dolphins to possibly be their back-up QB. Why is Miami showing interest in Brock Osweiler, we talk about it and break it down. Also if Miami doesn't sign Brock who might they sign as a veteran QB? Do either of these moves have any effect on the Fins draft plans? We cover it all and break it down. Plus we talk about Damien Williams leaving the Dolphins and more.
