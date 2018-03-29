DT Daily for Thurs, March 29th: Chris Wittyngham of Five Reasons Podcast & 560 WQAM joins us to Talk Miami Dolphins
Chris Wittyngham of 560 WQAM and the Five Reasons Podcast joins us to talk about his new Podcast venture and all of the latest happenings in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Plus we also go over the day's news and talk about Terence Fede's future in Miami, CJ Anderson and he never had a chance to come to Miami, and a great Charles Harris video.
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Andy Cohen, Chris Wittyngham, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
