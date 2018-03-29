DT Daily for Thurs, March 29th: Chris Wittyngham of Five Reasons Podcast & 560 WQAM joins us to Talk Miami Dolphins

I am currently in my fourth year of writing my 'five players the Dolphins could target at pick x'. In my first year of covering the 'Fins I fell in love with WR DeVante Parker out of Louisville, RB Todd Gurley of Georgia who's injury question mark might have caused him to fall to Miami and CB Trae Waynes from Michigan State. My other targets were Washington duo Danny Shelton or Marcus Peters.



In 2016 no one would have believed that Laremy Tunsil, a consensus top-5 pick would have fallen to Miami with my conservative targets of Vernon Hargreaves, Taylor Decker, Artie Burns, Shaq Lawson and Joshua Garnett. In 2017 I identified Hasson Reddick, Jarrad Davis, Forrest Lamp, Tak McKinley and Jabrill Peppers - presuming that Reuben Foster was a lock to go in the top-10.



While I would love for QB Josh Rosen of UCLA or edge rusher Bradley Chubb to fall to Miami at pick 11, below is a realistic look at five players the Dolphins could target in the 2018 NFL Draft.



OG Quenton Nelso…