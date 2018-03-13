DT Daily for Tues, March 13th: Dolphins Talk w/NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright & Zig Fracassi of Sirius/XM NFL Radio
We have a big show today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast as we are joined by NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright as well as Zig Fracassi of Sirius/XM NFL Radio to talk about the latest happenings in the world of the Miami Dolphins. We talk about the Dolphins moving on from Suh and Landry as well as the big news of the day that the Dolphins are going to sign WR's Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola. Also on the show we share thoughts on the Dolphins keeping Ja'Wuan James and Walt Aikens as well as the team moving on from Cody Parkey and Anthony Steen. A MEGA PODCAST packed with a ton of information.
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Marco Coleman, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
Awesome show as always. Loved the Zig Fracassi spot. I listen to him all the time on SiriusReplyDelete